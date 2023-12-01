News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/01/2023: ESTC, IOT, DELL, XLK, XSD

December 01, 2023

Technology stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently declining by 0.3%.

Elastic (ESTC) was gaining more than 21% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.37 per share, compared with a breakeven a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.24.

Samsara (IOT) was more than 14% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.04, compared with a loss of $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $0.01.

Dell Technologies (DELL) was slipping past 4% after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.88, down from $2.30 a year earlier.

