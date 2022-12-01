Technology Sector Update for 12/01/2022: ESTC, CRM, SPLK, OKTA

Technology stocks turned moderately higher late in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbing 0.5% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was sinking 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Elastic (ESTC) slid 6.8% after the cloud software firm forecast revenue for its current Q3 trailing Wall Street expectations and pared its FY23 revenue outlook. The company is projecting revenue for the three months ending in late January in a range of $272 million to $274 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $277.7 million in fiscal Q3 revenue.

Salesforce (CRM) dropped 8% after the customer-relationship management software company late Wednesday forecast revenue for its current Q4 ending Jan. 31 trailing analyst estimates, projecting Q4 revenue in a range of $7.93 billion to $8.03 billion, below the consensus on Capital IQ expecting $8.04 billion.

Among gainers, Splunk (SPLK) added more than 18% after the data analytics company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.83 per share, swinging from its $0.37 per-share adjusted loss last year and beating the Capital IQ-polled consensus expecting a $0.25, excluding one-time items. The company onThursday also announced a five-year extension of its collaboration agreement with Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services unit.

Okta (OKTA) rose more than 26% after the identity-software firm overnight reported a smaller non-GAAP net loss for its Q3 ended Oct. 31 compared with the prior-year quarter and beating analyst estimates and topped Wall Street expectations with its Q3 revenue. It also slashed its projected FY23 net loss, now expecting an adjusted per-share loss in a range of $0.27 to $0.26. norrower than its prior outlook for a per-share loss of $0.73 to $0.70, excluding one-time items.

