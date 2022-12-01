Technology Sector Update for 12/01/2022: CRM, SPLK, OKTA

Technology stocks were little changed on Thursday afternoon with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Salesforce (CRM) dropped 9.9% after the customer-relationship management software company late Wednesday forecast revenue for its current Q4 ending Jan. 31 trailing analyst estimates, projecting Q4 revenue in a range of $7.93 billion to $8.03 billion, below the consensus on Capital IQ expecting $8.04 billion.

Splunk (SPLK) added 15% after the data analytics company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.83 per share, swinging from its $0.37 per-share adjusted loss last year and beating the Capital IQ-polled consensus expecting a $0.25, excluding one-time items. The company Thursday also announced a five-year extension of its collaboration agreement with Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services unit.

Okta (OKTA) gained nearly 24% after the identity-software firm overnight reported a smaller non-GAAP net loss for its Q3 ended Oct. 31 compared with the prior-year quarter and beating analyst estimates and topped Wall Street expectations with its Q3 revenue. It also slashed its projected FY23 net loss, now expecting an adjusted loss in a range of $0.27 to $0.26 per share, norrower than its prior outlook for a per-share loss of $0.73 to $0.70, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.