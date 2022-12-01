Technology
CRM

Technology Sector Update for 12/01/2022: CRM, SPLK, OKTA

December 01, 2022 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were little changed on Thursday afternoon with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Salesforce (CRM) dropped 9.9% after the customer-relationship management software company late Wednesday forecast revenue for its current Q4 ending Jan. 31 trailing analyst estimates, projecting Q4 revenue in a range of $7.93 billion to $8.03 billion, below the consensus on Capital IQ expecting $8.04 billion.

Splunk (SPLK) added 15% after the data analytics company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.83 per share, swinging from its $0.37 per-share adjusted loss last year and beating the Capital IQ-polled consensus expecting a $0.25, excluding one-time items. The company Thursday also announced a five-year extension of its collaboration agreement with Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services unit.

Okta (OKTA) gained nearly 24% after the identity-software firm overnight reported a smaller non-GAAP net loss for its Q3 ended Oct. 31 compared with the prior-year quarter and beating analyst estimates and topped Wall Street expectations with its Q3 revenue. It also slashed its projected FY23 net loss, now expecting an adjusted loss in a range of $0.27 to $0.26 per share, norrower than its prior outlook for a per-share loss of $0.73 to $0.70, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM
SPLK
OKTA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.