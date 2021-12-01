Technology Sector Update for 12/01/2021: UMC,MU,AMBA,BOX,CRM

Technology stocks were trading lower shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday sinking 0.5%, giving back an earlier advance, but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was rising 0.5%.

In company news, United Microelectronics (UMC) was 6.1% higher late in Wednesday trading after Micron Technology (MU) said it was expanding its partnership with the Taiwanese chipmaker, with Micron maintaining its access to United products and securing future supplies for its automotive, mobile and critical customers. No other terms were disclosed. Micron Technology shares were posting a 2.5% advance this afternoon.

Ambarella (AMBA) rallied Wednesday, at one point climbing almost 27% to a best-ever $227.59 a share, after the systems-on-a-chip company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.57 per share for its Q3 ended Oct. 31, improving on a $0.09 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Net sales grew 64.3% year-over-year to $92.2 million, also exceeding the $90.4 million analyst mean.

Box (BOX) rose nearly 11% after the cloud content management company reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q3 ended Oct. 31 topping Wall Street expectations and projecting revenue for the current quarter above analyst forecasts. The company also has authorized a $200 million expansion of its stock buyback program.

To the downside, Salesforce.com (CRM) dropped almost 12% after the software firm reported a lower Q3 profit compared with year-ago levels and also projected fiscal Q1 and FY23 revenue trailing Wall Street estimates. The company sees revenue for the three months ending next April in a range of $7.22 billion to $7.25 billion and between $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion for its FY23 ending in January 2023. The Street is at $7.36 billion and $31.81 billion, respectively.

