Technology Sector Update for 12/01/2021: CRM, MSFT, IBM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were each recently advancing by more than 1%.

Salesforce.com (CRM) was slipping past 5% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.27, down from $1.74 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.92.

Microsoft (MSFT) and UK-headquartered Calastone signed an agreement to collaborate on the use of cloud and distributed ledger technology for creating market efficiency across the global investment funds industry, according to a company statement. Microsoft was recently up more than 1%.

International Business Machines (IBM) was almost 1% higher after saying it has acquired Australian cloud consulting firm SXiQ for an undisclosed sum.

