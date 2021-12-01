Technology Sector Update for 12/01/2021: AMBA, BOX, CRM

Technology stocks were trading higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday rising 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Ambarella (AMBA) rallied Wednesday, at one point climbing almost 27% to a best-ever $227.52 a share, after the systems-on-a-chip company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.57 per share for its Q3 ended Oct. 31, improving on a $0.09 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Net sales grew 64.3% year-over-year to $92.2 million, also exceeding the $90.4 million analyst mean.

Box (BOX) rose over 12% after the cloud content management company reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q3 ended Oct. 31 topping Wall Street expectations and projecting revenue for the current quarter above analyst forecasts. The company also has authorized a $200 million expansion of its stock buyback program.

Salesforce.com (CRM) dropped 9.7% after the software firm reported a lower Q3 profit compared with year-ago levels and also projected fiscal Q1 and FY23 revenue trailing Wall Street estimates. The company sees revenue for the three months ending next April in a range of $7.22 billion to $7.25 billion and between $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion for its FY23 ending in January 2023. The Street is at $7.36 billion and $31.81 billion, respectively.

