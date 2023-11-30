Technology Sector Update for 11/30/2023: MSFT, AAPL, GOOG, FSLY, CRM, WB

Tech stocks were mixed to lower in late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1%, erasing earlier losses, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 0.8%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) is looking to set up its own mobile app store in a bid to challenge the dominance of Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG), Bloomberg reported. Microsoft shares fell 0.5%.

Fastly's (FSLY) shares tumbled 11%. Chief Revenue Officer Brett Shirk notified the company of his resignation on Monday to pursue another opportunity.

Salesforce (CRM) late Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 earnings, buoyed by subscription and support revenue growth, while the software maker raised its outlook for full-year profit. The shares jumped 8.9%.

Weibo (WB) slumped 11% after the company priced a $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2030.

