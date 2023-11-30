News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 11/30/2023: CRM, WB, AAOI

November 30, 2023 — 01:33 pm EST

Tech stocks were retreating Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) sliding 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 1.3%.

In corporate news, Salesforce (CRM) late Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 earnings, buoyed by subscription and support revenue growth, while the software maker raised its outlook for full-year profit. Its shares jumped 7.3%.

Weibo (WB) slumped 12% after it said Thursday it priced a $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2030.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) said Thursday it plans to sell $80 million of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering. Its shares tumbled 12%.

