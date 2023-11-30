News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 11/30/2023: CRM, SNOW, NTNX, XLK, XSD

November 30, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was gaining 0.4% recently.

Salesforce (CRM) was advancing by more than 8% after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $2.11 a share, up from $1.40 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.06.

Nutanix (NTNX) was gaining over 8% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.29 per share, up from $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.18 normalized.

Snowflake (SNOW) was over 6% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.25 per share, up from $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.16.

