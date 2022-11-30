Technology Sector Update for 11/30/2022: WDAY, ZH, CRWD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was unchanged and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down about 0.1%.

Workday (WDAY) was gaining over 9% in value after it posted fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.99 per share, down from $1.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.84 per share.

Zhihu (ZH) posted a Q3 loss of 0.49 renminbi ($0.07) per diluted American depositary share, compared with a loss of 0.46 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.87 renminbi. Zhihu was recently climbing past 13%.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, up from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.32. CrowdStrike was recently down more than 17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.