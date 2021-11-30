Technology Sector Update for 11/30/2021: JKS,ARRY,INTU,HPE

Technology stocks were declining on Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) falling 1.2% late in the afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 1.7%.

In company news, JinkoSolar (JKS) traded 6.2% lower after the solar panel manufacturer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue lower than year-ago levels and scaled back its forecast for FY21 shipments.

Intuit (INTU) dropped 5.9% after a $1.04 billion secondary offering of 1.55 million shares from selling shareholders priced at $668.95 per share, about 3.7% under Monday's close.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was 2.3% lower. The company said Tuesday it is building a new HPE Cray EX supercomputer for Thailand's National Science and Technology Development Agency for installation next year.

Array Technologies (ARRY) shares slid over 21% after the solar-energy equipment company overnight announced plans for a $325 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2028. Net proceeds will be used to pay the $396 million cash portion of Array's proposed acquisition of Spanish rival Soluciones Tecnicas Integrales Norland.

