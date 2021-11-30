Technology Sector Update for 11/30/2021: FB, TWTR, INTU, JKS

Technology stocks were dipping in premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.6% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.8% recently.

Meta Platforms (FB) was 0.7% lower after it was compelled by the UK Competition and Markets Authority to sell its online GIF platform Giphy after the regulator's phase 2 investigation concluded that the acquisition harmed market competition.

In other company news, Twitter (TWTR) rose just shy of 1%, reversing from yesterday's decline when the social media company revealed plans for the departure of CEO Jack Dorsey.

Intuit (INTU) dropped 4.3% after the company priced an underwritten secondary offering of 1.55 million shares held by certain entities affiliated with Mailchimp co-founder Dan Kurzius for $668.95 per share.

JinkoSolar (JKS) shares traded 5.4% lower as the solar panel manufacturer posted lower Q3 financial results and scaled back its full-year shipment guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.