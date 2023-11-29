Technology Sector Update for 11/29/2023: NTAP, WDAY, BILI, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.6%.

NetApp (NTAP) was rising past 10% in value after it overnight reported a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $1.58 per diluted share, up from $1.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.39.

Workday (WDAY) was nearly 10% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings late Tuesday of $1.53 per share, up from $0.99 a year earlier. Revenue in the quarter ended Oct. 31 was $1.87 billion, compared with $1.60 billion a year earlier.

Bilibili (BILI) was down nearly 3% after saying it expects 2023 revenue to be at the low end of its guidance range of 22.50 billion renminbi ($3.18 billion) to 23.50 billion renminbi. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect 22.89 billion renminbi.

