Technology Sector Update for 11/29/2023: NTAP, OKTA, WDAY

November 29, 2023 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were stronger Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) climbing 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.4%.

In corporate news, NetApp (NTAP) shares jumped past 15% after the company's fiscal Q2 results topped estimates and analysts boosted their price targets on the stock.

Okta (OKTA) shares fell 2.1% after the company said it found that information on users of its customer support system was stolen in a network breach two months ago.

Workday (WDAY) surged 12% after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings late Tuesday of $1.53 per share, up from $0.99 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

