Technology Sector Update for 11/29/2023: NTAP, OKTA, WDAY

Tech stocks were stronger Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) climbing 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.4%.

In corporate news, NetApp (NTAP) shares jumped past 15% after the company's fiscal Q2 results topped estimates and analysts boosted their price targets on the stock.

Okta (OKTA) shares fell 2.1% after the company said it found that information on users of its customer support system was stolen in a network breach two months ago.

Workday (WDAY) surged 12% after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings late Tuesday of $1.53 per share, up from $0.99 a year earlier.

