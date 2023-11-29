Technology Sector Update for 11/29/2023: CRWD, SOFI, NTAP, WDAY

Tech stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.9%.

In corporate news, CrowdStrike (CRWD) shares jumped 9.9% after the company reported fiscal Q3 results that topped estimates, spurring many analysts to raise their price targets on the stock.

SoFi (SOFI) said Wednesday it's shutting its cryptocurrency business, effective Dec. 19. Its shares fell 0.2%.

NetApp (NTAP) shares jumped 14% after the company's fiscal Q2 results topped estimates and analysts boosted their price targets on the stock.

Workday (WDAY) climbed 11% after the company reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings late Tuesday of $1.53 a share, up from $0.99 a year earlier.

