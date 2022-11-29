Technology
STX

Technology Sector Update for 11/29/2022: STX,CTSH,RCAT,GDS

November 29, 2022 — 03:59 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks rebounded slightly from their midday lows, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday falling 1.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 0.3% Tuesday afternoon.

In company news, Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) slid 1.7% after the data-storage company said it was partnering with privately held Hammerspace and its software-defined data platform to create two new bundles combining their respective services and products for data management and storage.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) fell 0.7% after disclosing a deal to buy privately held enterprise cloud and data consultants AustinCSI. Financial details were not available.

Red Cat (RCAT) gained almost 1% after the drone technology company overnight said it was selling its consumer unit to Unusual Machines for $5 million in cash and $13 million in Unusual Machines debt and equity securities, with the deal subject to the buyer completing an initial public offering.

GDS Holdings (GDS) added nearly 18% after RBC Capital Markets raised its price target for the Chinese data center company by $7 to $22 while keeping its sector perform/speculative risk rating for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STX
CTSH
RCAT
GDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.