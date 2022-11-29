Technology Sector Update for 11/29/2022: CTSH,RCAT,GDS

Technology stocks were declining on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sinking 0.5% this afternoon, giving back a small gain Tuesday morning.

In company news, Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) fell 0.7% after disclosing a deal to buy privately held enterprise cloud and data consultants AustinCSI. Financial details of the transaction were not available.

Red Cat (RCAT) gained almost 1% after the drone technology company overnight said it was selling its consumer unit to Unusual Machines for $5 million in cash and $13 million in Unusual Machines debt and equity securities, with the deal subject to the buyer completing an initial public offering.

GDS Holdings (GDS) added nearly 18% after RBC Capital Markets raised its price target for the Chinese data center company by $7 to $22 while keeping its sector perform/speculative risk rating for the stock.

