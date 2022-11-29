Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/29/2022: BILI, BIDU, YY, XLK, SOXX

November 29, 2022 — 09:10 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.18% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was climbing by 0.30% recently.

Bilibili (BILI) reported a Q3 adjusted loss of 4.46 Chinese renminbi ($0.63) per diluted American depositary share, wider than the loss of 4.16 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 4.66 renminbi. Bilibili was up nearly 12% recently.

Baidu (BIDU) rose more than 5% amid plans to build the world's largest autonomous ride-hailing service area in 2023 that will expand the operation area for the company's driverless taxis.

JOYY (YY) was more than 4% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.96 per diluted American depositary share, up from $0.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.37.

