Technology Sector Update for 11/29/2021: TWTR,STM,NOK

Technology stocks were helping pace Monday's market recovery, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) has turned 1.2% lower, reversing an early 11% advance, after the social media platform Monday said Jack Dorsey was stepping down as CEO and will be succeeded by chief technology officer Parag Agrawal, effective immediately. Dorsey will remain on the Twitter board of directors until his current term expires next year.

STMicroelectronics (STM) rose 2.6% after saying its ST31N600 microcontroller enables battery-free smartcards to offer enhanced user authentication in contactless and online transactions.

Nokia (NOK) added 1.6% higher after announcing a five-year deal with the Ooredoo Group to bring multiple technologies and services, including 5G connectivity, to customers in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.

