Technology Sector Update for 11/29/2021: FB, NOK, ALLT, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently advancing by more than 1%.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority is set to reverse Meta's (FB) completed acquisition of short form content company Giphy, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Meta was recently climbing past 1%.

Nokia (NOK) was more than 1% higher after announcing a five-year deal with Ooredoo Group to bring multiple technologies and services, including 5G, to customers in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.

Allot (ALLT) was gaining more than 2% after saying Play, a mobile game operator in Poland, has deployed its cybersecurity services NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure.

