Technology Sector Update for 11/29/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, TECD, TEF, VIV, T, VZ

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: -0.14%

AAPL: -0.31%

IBM: -0.16%

CSCO: Flat

GOOG: Flat

Top tech stocks were flat to lower during pre-market trading hours on Friday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Tech Data (TECD), which gained almost 12% after Apollo Global Management (APO) raised its bid to acquire the company to $145 per share in cash from $130 per share in cash, bringing the enterprise value of the transaction to $6.0 billion.

(+) Telefonica Brasil S.A (VIV), which gained more than 3% after it agreed to sell 1,909 of its towers to Telxius Torres Brasil, a unit of Telefonica S.A. (TEF) for R$641 million ($153.0 million). Telefonica S.A. rose 2% during pre-market hours.

In other sector news:

(-) AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) were both marginally lower after the US Department of Justice ended a nearly two-year-long investigation into possible collusion between the two companies and the GSM Association (GSMA). The telecommunication companies agreed to revise their eSIM practices. The DOJ investigated allegations that the wireless operators and the trade body were working together to promote a new wireless standard that would limit competition from other network providers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.