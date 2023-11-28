Technology Sector Update for 11/28/2023: ZS, INTT, KD, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 2.3% recently.

Zscaler (ZS) late Monday reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.67 a share, up from $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.49. Zscaler was slipping past 5% pre-bell.

inTest (INTT) was more than 4% higher after saying late Monday that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan to buy up to $10 million of the company's common shares, to be completed by Nov. 17 next year.

Kyndryl (KD) late Monday unveiled a multi-year agreement with Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services to develop and deliver generative artificial intelligence solutions and advanced machine learning capabilities. Kyndryl was down nearly 2% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.