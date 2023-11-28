Technology Sector Update for 11/28/2023: CRM, ZS, CFLT, ADBE

Tech stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropping 0.9%.

In corporate news, Salesforce (CRM) is likely to post fiscal Q3 results slightly ahead of its quarterly guidance as management is doing a "good job" navigating operating headwinds, Oppenheimer said in an earnings preview emailed Tuesday. Salesforce shares were little changed.

Zscaler (ZS) shares fell 0.3% after the company reported a 24% increase in operating expenses and a below-consensus billings outlook, both of which overshadowed solid Q3 results.

Confluent (CFLT) shares rose 9.8% after Bernstein started coverage of the company with an outperform rating and $34 price target.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that Adobe Systems' (ADBE) proposed $20 billion acquisition of design platform Figma may raise competition concerns. Adobe shares rose 0.5%.

