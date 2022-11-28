Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/28/2022: TBLA, AAPL, WLDS, XLK, SOXX

November 28, 2022 — 09:25 am EST

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were down more than 1% recently.

Taboola.com (TBLA) was gaining over 67% in value after the company and Yahoo announced a 30-year, exclusive commercial agreement. Under the agreement, Taboola will exclusively run native advertising across all of Yahoo's digital properties.

Apple (AAPL) is likely to see a production shortfall of around 6 million iPhone Pros this year due to ongoing worker unrest at supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter. Apple was recently down 2%.

Wearable Devices (WLDS) was down 2.6% after saying it has been notified that it is not in compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's minimum bid price requirement.

