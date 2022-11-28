Technology Sector Update for 11/28/2022: GTLB, VSAT, TBLA

Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both sliding 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, GitLab (GTLB) fell 0.1% after RBC Capital Markets cut its price target for the software-development platform company by $20 to $55, citing macro-economic headwinds, although the broker also reiterated its outperform rating for Gitlab.

Viasat (VSAT) declined 4.1% on Monday. The satellite-services company said its Americas-focused ViaSat-3 satellite has completed a test of its payload and bus systems and has proceeded to the Flight Final stage of integration. The ViaSat-3 satellite will serve Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Taboola.com (TBLA) raced nearly 41% higher after the algorithmic search-engine company announced a 30-year commercial agreement with Apollo Global Management's majority-owned Yahoo internet platform, with Taboola exclusively running native advertising across all of Yahoo's digital properties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.