Technology Sector Update for 11/27/2023: PERF, LASR, CSIQ, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.2%.

Perfect (PERF) was gaining over 14% in value after saying it has started a tender offer to purchase up to about 16.1 million of its outstanding class A common shares at $3.10 apiece for up to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $50 million.

nLight (LASR) was up more than 5% after saying it was awarded a $34.5 million contract to provide high-energy lasers for a US Army air defense weapons system prototype.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) said e-STORAGE, which is part of its subsidiary CSI Solar, has been named as Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners' preferred supplier for engineering, procurement, and construction as well as operations and maintenance for its Summerfield battery storage project in Australia. Canadian Solar was 1% lower pre-bell.

