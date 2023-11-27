News & Insights

Technology
PERF

Technology Sector Update for 11/27/2023: PERF, LASR, CSIQ, XLK, XSD

November 27, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.2%.

Perfect (PERF) was gaining over 14% in value after saying it has started a tender offer to purchase up to about 16.1 million of its outstanding class A common shares at $3.10 apiece for up to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $50 million.

nLight (LASR) was up more than 5% after saying it was awarded a $34.5 million contract to provide high-energy lasers for a US Army air defense weapons system prototype.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) said e-STORAGE, which is part of its subsidiary CSI Solar, has been named as Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners' preferred supplier for engineering, procurement, and construction as well as operations and maintenance for its Summerfield battery storage project in Australia. Canadian Solar was 1% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PERF
LASR
CSIQ
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.