Technology Sector Update for 11/27/2023: PERF, AUID, AVGO

November 27, 2023 — 03:42 pm EST

Tech stocks were higher late Monday afternoon with both the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index adding about 0.2%.

In corporate news, Perfect (PERF) shares jumped 22% as its buyback of up to $50 million worth of class A common shares gets underway.

Asset Entities (ASST) soared 116% after the company's board approved a buyback plan for up to 1.25 million class B shares.

AuthID (AUID) gained 5.2% after it said Monday it has closed its registered direct offering with investors of about 1.6 million common shares for $6 apiece, raising gross proceeds of about $9.4 million.

Broadcom (AVGO) eliminated the roles of many VMware employees after closing its $69 billion acquisition of the company last week, Business Insider reported Monday. Broadcom shares fell 2%.

