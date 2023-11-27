Technology Sector Update for 11/27/2023: ASST, ELWS, MOB

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon with both the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.3%.

In corporate news, Asset Entities (ASST) stock more than doubled after the company's board approved a buyback plan for up to 1.25 million class B shares.

Earlyworks (ELWS) surged 18% after it said Monday it formed a business alliance with 3D avatar and blockchain extended reality technology developer Pocket RD to expand in "phygital" marketing," which combines initiatives in physical and digital formats.

Mobilicom (MOB) said Monday it has received a $900,000 purchase order from an Israel-based drone manufacturer. Its shares gained 3.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.