Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 11/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.34%

AAPL: +0.33%

IBM: +0.27%

CSCO: +0.31%

GOOG: flat

The majority of the leading tech stocks were gaining before markets open on Wednesday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Safe-T Group (SFET), which gained more than 47%, posting Q3 net loss of $0.08 per share, compared with a loss of $2.44 per share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter surged to $1.3 million from $248,000 a year ago.

(+) AVX Corporation (AVX), which rose more than 35% after receiving a proposal from Kyocera Corporation to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of AVX not owned by Kyocera for $19.50 per share in cash.

(+) Veeva Systems (VEEV), which climbed more than 4% after posting adjusted earnings per share of $0.60 for Q3, up from $0.45 in the year-ago period, and above the consensus estimate of $0.54 compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT AAPL IBM CSCO GOOG

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular