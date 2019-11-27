Technology Sector Update for 11/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.34%

AAPL: +0.33%

IBM: +0.27%

CSCO: +0.31%

GOOG: flat

The majority of the leading tech stocks were gaining before markets open on Wednesday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Safe-T Group (SFET), which gained more than 47%, posting Q3 net loss of $0.08 per share, compared with a loss of $2.44 per share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter surged to $1.3 million from $248,000 a year ago.

(+) AVX Corporation (AVX), which rose more than 35% after receiving a proposal from Kyocera Corporation to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of AVX not owned by Kyocera for $19.50 per share in cash.

(+) Veeva Systems (VEEV), which climbed more than 4% after posting adjusted earnings per share of $0.60 for Q3, up from $0.45 in the year-ago period, and above the consensus estimate of $0.54 compiled by Capital IQ.

