Technology Sector Update for 11/26/2021: DIDI, STM, UMC, MU, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down more than 1%.

Didi Global (DIDI) has been asked to drop its listing in the US due to concerns about possible leakage of sensitive data, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. Didi Global was slipping past 4% in recent trading.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was over 3% lower after the company and the Institute of Microelectronics at Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology, and Research, said they initiated the start of a research and development collaboration in the field of silicon carbide for power-electronics applications in the automotive and industrial markets.

United Microelectronics (UMC) and Micron Technology (MU) agreed to settle complaints related to the former's alleged stealing of the latter's trade secrets. Both companies were declining by more 2% recently.

