Technology Sector Update for 11/26/2019: PANW,NTNX,HPE

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.60%

AAPL +0.11%

IBM -0.54%

CSCO -0.22%

GOOG +0.51%

Technology stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing slightly more than 0.3% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling over 0.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Palo Alto Networks (PANW) dropped over 12% after the cyber-security company announced its $150 million buyout of privately held micro-segmentation company Aporeto and also issued a FY20 earnings forecast lagging analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it is projecting net income in a range of $4.90 to $5.00 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP FY20 profit of $5.07 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Nutanix (NTNX) climbed 17% after the cloud computing company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.71 per share during its fiscal Q1 ended Oct. 31, expanding on a $0.13 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue grew 0.5% over year-ago levels to $314.8 million, also topping the $306.4 million Street view.

(-) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) slid nearly 9% after the networking equipment reported a 9.2% drop in revenue during its fiscal Q4 compared with its year-ago levels, falling to $7.22 billion and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $7.41 billion in revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.