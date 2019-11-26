Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 11/26/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, NTNX, HPE, PANW

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.11%

AAPL: +0.16%

IBM: +0.02%

CSCO: flat

GOOG: flat

Leading tech stocks were mostly flat during pre-market trading hours on Tuesday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Nutanix (NTNX), which rose more than 18% after reporting a Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.71 per share, wider than the year-ago loss of $0.13 per share but narrower than expectations for a loss of $0.75 per share.

(-) Palo Alto Networks (PANW) dipped more than 8% after the company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, down from $1.17 a year ago.This, however, still managed to outpace the $1.03 forecast of analysts.

(-) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), which was down by 4% after reporting mixed fiscal Q4 results. Adjusted earnings were $0.49 per share were up from $0.43 per share a year earlier, beating the $0.46 per share market consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT AAPL IBM CSCO GOOG

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular