Technology Sector Update for 11/26/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, NTNX, HPE, PANW

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.11%

AAPL: +0.16%

IBM: +0.02%

CSCO: flat

GOOG: flat

Leading tech stocks were mostly flat during pre-market trading hours on Tuesday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Nutanix (NTNX), which rose more than 18% after reporting a Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.71 per share, wider than the year-ago loss of $0.13 per share but narrower than expectations for a loss of $0.75 per share.

(-) Palo Alto Networks (PANW) dipped more than 8% after the company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, down from $1.17 a year ago.This, however, still managed to outpace the $1.03 forecast of analysts.

(-) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), which was down by 4% after reporting mixed fiscal Q4 results. Adjusted earnings were $0.49 per share were up from $0.43 per share a year earlier, beating the $0.46 per share market consensus.

