Technology Sector Update for 11/26/2019: MOMO,NTNX,HPE,PANW

Technology stocks were narrowly higher in late trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling almost 0.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Momo (MOMO) fell almost 7% Tuesday afternoon despite the Chinese mobile social network earlier reporting better-than-expected Q3 financial results and projecting Q4 revenue also exceeding Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.69 per American depositary share on $622.8 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.61 per ADS adjusted profit on $604.4 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Nutanix (NTNX) climbed 16% after the cloud computing company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.71 per share during its fiscal Q1 ended Oct. 31, expanding on a $0.13 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue grew 0.5% over year-ago levels to $314.8 million, also topping the $306.4 million Street view.

(-) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) slid nearly 9% after the networking equipment reported a 9.2% drop in revenue during its fiscal Q4 compared with its year-ago levels, falling to $7.22 billion and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $7.41 billion in revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31.

(-) Palo Alto Networks (PANW) dropped 12% after the cyber-security company announced its $150 million buyout of privately held micro-segmentation company Aporeto and also issued a FY20 earnings forecast lagging analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it is projecting net income in a range of $4.90 to $5.00 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP FY20 profit of $5.07 per share.

