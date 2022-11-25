Technology
RELL

Technology Sector Update for 11/25/2022: RELL,DM,RMBL

November 25, 2022 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.9%.

In company news, Richardson Electronics (RELL) gained 8.4% after the customized display company late Wednesday said it will start carrying radio frequency gallium nitride components from Gallium Semiconductor through a new distribution agreement with the chipmaker. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Desktop Metal (DM) rose fractionally, climbing 0.8%, after the 3D printing systems company said Friday it received a $9 million order from an unnamed German automaker for production additive manufacturing systems used to make powertrain components and marking the second multi-million-dollar order in less than a year from the same customer.

RumbleON (RMBL) slipped nearly 1% after Baird on Friday cut its price target for the ecommerce platform by $5 to $10 and reiterated an outperform rating for its stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RELL
DM
RMBL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.