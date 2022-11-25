Technology
COUP

Technology Sector Update for 11/25/2022: COUP, AAPL, VEON, XLK, SOXX

November 25, 2022 — 09:12 am EST

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was flat, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.26%.

Coupa Software (COUP) was still climbing past 2% after Bloomberg News reported that Vista Equity Partners is mulling the acquisition of the software company.

Apple (AAPL) could see at least a 30% decrease in iPhone production at Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou, China, for the month of November after worker protests disrupted operations, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed person with direct knowledge of the matter. Apple was down more than 1% recently.

VEON (VEON) was gaining over 33% in value after saying it has agreed to sell its Russian operations to certain senior members of PJSC VimpelCom's management team for 130 billion Russian rubles ($2.1 billion).

