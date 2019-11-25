Technology Sector Update for 11/25/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, XPO, NIU, UBER

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.30%

AAPL: +0.32%

IBM: +0.17%

CSCO: +0.31%

GOOG: +0.36%

Leading tech stocks were gaining during pre-market trading hours Monday.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Uber (UBER), which retreated more than 4% after Transport for London (TfL) said it will not grant a new private hire operator's license for the ride-sharing app due to "a pattern of failures by the company." The company has 21 days to appeal.

(+) Niu Technologies (NIU) was up more than 10% after reporting Q3 earnings of RMB0.87 ($0.12) per American depositary share, compared with last year's break-even.

(-) XPO Logistics (XPO) fell almost 16% after the company agreed to acquire all shares in XPO Logistics Europe held by Elliott Capital Advisors.

