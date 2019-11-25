Technology Sector Update for 11/25/2019: HPQ,XRX,SOL,FB

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were advancing in Monday trade, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 climbing more than 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 2.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) HP (HPQ) was fractionally higher after the computer manufacturer again rejected a $33.5 billion buyout offer from Xerox (XRX), stating in a letter Sunday to the imaging giant that the $22-per-share cash bid significantly undervalues the company and "does not constitute a basis for due diligence or negotiation." Xerox said the HP response to the unsolicited bid lacked clarity and warned it would take the offer directly to HP shareholders if the companies cannot reach an agreement on due diligence by Monday.

In other sector news:

(+) Facebook (FB) was nearly 1% higher following reports the social network company has tested facial-recognition technology it developed arount three years ago. The new application, which can pull up a person's Facebook profile, was "only available to Facebook employees and could only recognize employees and their friends who had face recognition enabled," a Facebook spokesperson told CNET.

(+) Renesola (SOL) climbed less than 1% on Monday after the solar-energy company said it has appointed Yumin Liu to be its new CEO, succeeding Shelley Xu who resigned to pursue other opportunities outside of the company. The company also said Ke Chen was named chief financial officer after Xiaoliang Liang also stepped down from the company.

