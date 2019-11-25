Technology Sector Update for 11/25/2019: AMD,HPQ,XRX,SOL,FB

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.96%

AAPL +1.46%

IBM +1.12%

CSCO +1.48%

GOOG +0.71%

Technology stocks were extending their advance in late Monday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing more than 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 2.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 1.6% after the chipmaker said it will debut its third-generation 64-core Ryzen Threadripper 3990X hardware platform in 2020. Industry watchers initially learned about the upcoming product launch after a leaked presentation slide showed the new processor will feature 128-threads and 288 megabytes of total cache. Other details, including price and clock speeds were not disclosed, but the company Monday said "it's not difficult to imagine how outrageously fast the 3990X will be."

In other sector news:

(+) Renesola (SOL) climbed 5% on Monday after the solar-energy company said it has appointed Yumin Liu to be its new CEO, succeeding Shelley Xu who resigned to pursue other opportunities outside of the company. The company also said Ke Chen was named chief financial officer after Xiaoliang Liang also stepped down from the company.

(+) HP (HPQ) was more than 1% higher after the computer manufacturer again rejected a $33.5 billion buyout offer from Xerox (XRX), stating in a letter Sunday to the imaging giant that the $22-per-share cash bid significantly undervalues the company and "does not constitute a basis for due diligence or negotiation." Xerox said the HP response to the unsolicited bid lacked clarity and warned it would take the offer directly to HP shareholders if the companies cannot reach an agreement on due diligence by Monday.

(+) Facebook (FB) was fractionally higher this afternoon following reports the social network company has tested facial-recognition technology it developed around three years ago. The new application, which can pull up a person's Facebook profile, was "only available to Facebook employees and could only recognize employees and their friends who had face recognition enabled," a Facebook spokesperson told CNET.

