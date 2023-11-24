Technology Sector Update for 11/24/2023: NVDA, STM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were steady pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) were recently unchanged.

Nvidia (NVDA) is delaying the launch of its H20 artificial intelligence chip in China until Q1 next year due to server manufacturers' issues in integrating the chip, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Nvidia was slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was slightly higher after saying it signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with energy producer ERG for the supply of renewable energy to the semiconductor company's operations in Italy.

