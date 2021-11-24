Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/24/2021: PSTG,HPQ,NTNX

Technology stocks were edging higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both up 0.2%.

In company news, Pure Storage (PSTG) shares gained more than 13%, earlier surging almost 17% to a best-ever $31.88 a share, after the data storage provider reported Q3 results and projected Q4 revenue above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.22 per share, up from $0.01 per share a year earlier, as revenue increased 37% over year-ago levels to $562.7 million. The average analyst estimates in a Capital IQ poll called for adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $530.6 million.

HP (HPQ) shares climbed more than 11%, setting a record high of $36.20 a share, after the computer manufacturer reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.94 per share, from $0.62 per share a year earlier and beating the analyst consensus by $0.06 per share. Revenue increased 9.3% year-over-year to $16.7 billion, also topping the $15.42 billion analyst mean.

Nutanix (NTNX) added 7.3% after the cloud computing company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.22 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Oct. 31, halving its adjusted loss of $0.44 per share a year earlier and beating Street expectations of a loss of $0.34 per share. Revenue grew 21% year-over-year to $378.5 million, also exceeding the $367.8 million Street view.

