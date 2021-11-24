Technology Sector Update for 11/24/2021: ADSK, HPQ, CD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.61% lower while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.72%.

Autodesk (ADSK) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted net income of $1.33 per share, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.26. Autodesk was shedding more than 13% recently.

HP (HPQ) was up more than 3% after the computer manufacturer reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.94 per share, improving on a $0.62 per-share adjusted profit the year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting HP to earn $0.88 per share.

Chindata Group Holdings (CD) was climbing past 4% as it posted Q3 earnings of 0.11 renminbi ($0.02) per share, compared with a loss of 0.33 renminbi per share a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected a loss of 0.04 renminbi per share.

