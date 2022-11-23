Technology Sector Update for 11/23/2022: SYM,HPQ,ADSK

Technology stocks were edging higher Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Symbotic (SYM) climbed over 14%, adding to an 8% gain on Tuesday, after Deutsche Bank raised its price target for the robotics and automation technology company's shares by $1 to $20 and reiterated its buy stock rating. The analyst action follows Symbotic reporting a 167% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue, blowing past Wall Street estimates, and also said board chairman and chief product officer Rick Cohen was returning to his former job as CEO.

HP (HPQ) added 2.1% after the computer hardware manufacturer reported net income and revenue for its Q4 ended Oct. 31 topping analyst estimates, earning $0.85 per share, on $14.8 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been looking for an $0.84 per share adjusted profit on $14.68 billion in sales.

Autodesk (ADSK) slid 5% after the design software firm late Tuesday narrowed its FY23 earnings forecast, now projecting between $6.56 to $6.62 per share in non-GAAP net income for the 12 months ending Jan. 31, down from its prior outlook expecting $6.52 to $6.71 per share, and it also lowered the top end of revenue guidance by $30 million to a new range of $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Analysts, on average, are looking for an adjusted FY23 profit of $6.60 per share on $5.00 billion in revenue, according to revised consensus estimates.

