Technology Sector Update for 11/23/2022: MSFT,HPQ,SYM,ADSK

Technology stocks turned solidly higher over the final two hours of Wednesday's session, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.90% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) added 1% after the technology giant Wednesday said it has secured 900 megawatts of wind- and solar-power for its data centers in Ireland through multi-year power purchase agreements with Statkraft, Energia Group, and Power Capital Renewable Energy. Financial terms were not disclosed.

HP (HPQ) was higher by 1.9% after the computer hardware manufacturer reported net income and revenue for its Q4 ended Oct. 31 topped analyst estimates, earning $0.85 per share, excluding one-time items on $14.8 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been looking for an $0.84 per share adjusted profit on $14.68 billion in sales.

Symbotic (SYM) climbed more than 13%, adding to an 8% gain on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised its price target for the robotics and automation technology company's shares by $1 to $20 and reiterated its buy rating. The analyst action follows Symbotic reporting a 167% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue, blowing past Wall Street estimates, and also said board chairman and chief product officer Rick Cohen was returning to his former job as CEO.

Among decliners, Autodesk (ADSK) slid 6% after the design software firm late Tuesday narrowed its FY23 earnings forecast below analyst estimates and also lowered the top end of revenue guidance by $30 million to a new range of $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Analysts, on average, are looking for $5.00 billion in FY23 revenue, according to revised consensus estimates.

