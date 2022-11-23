Technology Sector Update for 11/23/2022: ADSK, HPQ, KC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 2.3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 3% recently.

Autodesk (ADSK) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings late Tuesday of $1.70 per diluted share, up from $1.34 a year earlier. That result matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Autodesk was declining past 8% recently.

HP (HPQ) reported fiscal Q4 diluted net earnings of $0.85 per share, down from $0.94 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.84. HP was up more than 2% in recent market activity.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) reported a Q3 net loss early Wednesday of 0.22 renminbi ($0.03) per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of 0.15 renminbi a year earlier. Kingsoft Cloud was recently advancing by over 2%.

