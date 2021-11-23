Technology Sector Update for 11/23/2021: ZM, JG, ADI

Technology
Technology stocks were inching lower in premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.3% while the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was unchanged.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) fell almost 10% despite the video conferencing technology company reporting higher earnings and revenue in fiscal Q3 and an improved full-year outlook.

Aurora Mobile (JG) shares were up more than 3% higher after the Chinese software company posted a narrower Q3 loss while revenue declined from a year ago.

Analog Devices (ADI) slipped 1.4% despite the semiconductor manufacturer reporting higher fiscal Q4 results and guided Q1 profit and revenue above Street Views.

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

