Technology Sector Update for 11/22/2023: DLO, ADSK, HPQ, XLK, XSD

November 22, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was unchanged and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.7% recently.

DLocal (DLO) reported Q3 net income of $0.13 per diluted share, up from $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.15. DLocal was more than 9% lower pre-bell.

Autodesk (ADSK) was down more than 6% after saying it expects fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.91 to $1.97. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $2.

HP (HPQ) was 0.8% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $13.82 billion, down from $14.77 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $13.86 billion.

