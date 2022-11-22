Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/22/2022: ZM, ADI, CD, XLK, SOXX

November 22, 2022 — 09:11 am EST

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.26% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) added 0.76%.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) was down past 6% after reporting fiscal Q3 diluted earnings of $1.07, down from $1.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.84.

Analog Devices (ADI) was over 4% higher after it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.73 per diluted share, up from $1.73 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $2.59.

Chindata Group Holdings (CD) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported Q3 earnings of 0.33 Chinese renminbi ($0.05) per diluted share, up from 0.11 renminbi per share a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 0.38 renminbi.

