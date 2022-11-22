Technology Sector Update for 11/22/2022: ADI, SYM, DELL, GDS

Technology stocks surged during Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining almost 3%.

In company news, Analog Devices (ADI) added almost 6% after the analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processors company reported net income and revenue for its fiscal Q4 exceeding year-ago comparisons and also beating Wall Street expectations. The company also is projecting non-GAAP earnings for the current quarter in a range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share on between $3.05 billion to $3.25 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting adjusted Q1 net income of $2.41 per share on $3.04 billion in revenue.

Symbotic (SYM) climbed 7.7% after the robotics and automation technology company reported a 167% year-over-year increase in revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 24, rising to a best-ever $244.4 million and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus. The company overnight also said board chairman and chief product officer Rick Cohen was returning to his former job as CEO, succeeding Michael Loparco, who is becoming a special advisor to the company during the transition.

Dell Technologies (DELL) gained 6.6% after late Monday reporting non-GAAP net income of $2.30 per share for its fiscal Q3, improving on a $1.66 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus that had been expecting the computer hardware company to earn $1.61 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue declined 6% from year-ago levels to $24.72 billion but also exceeded the $24.61 billion Street view.

To the downside, GDS Holdings (GDS) dropped over 15% after overnight reporting a Q3 net loss of 1.93 Chinese renminbi ($0.27) per American depositary share compared with its 1.85 renminbi per ADS loss during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting the Chinese data-center company to post a 1.48 renminbi per ADS loss.

