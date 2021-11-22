Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/22/2021: ERIC, VG, CRNC, AVYA, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were gaining in Monday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.40% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.69% recently.

Ericsson (ERIC) fell by more than 4% after saying it has agreed to acquire Vonage Holdings (VG) for $21 per share, or approximately $6.2 billion.

Cerence (CRNC) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share, up from $0.62 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average adjusted EPS forecast of $0.57. Cerence was down by more than 12% in value recently.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.77 per diluted share, down from $0.93 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.72. Avaya was up nearly 10% in recent trading.

