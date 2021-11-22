Technology
CRNC

Technology Sector Update for 11/22/2021: CRNC,ASTR,VG,ERIC,ZH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were little changed ahead of Monday's close, erasing earlier declines as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rose less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index remained 0.5% lower.

In company news, Cerence (CRNC) dropped almost 19% after the developer of AI-assistant software for the auto industry projected fiscal Q1 revenue of $91 million to $96 million, lagging the average analyst estimate of $102 million in a Capital IQ poll for the quarter ending Dec. 31. Cerence said it expects FY21 revenue of $400 million to $425 million, compared with the $441.5 million analyst mean.

To the upside, Zhihu (ZH) rose 4.6% after the Chinese content-sharing platform reported a 115% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to 823.5 million renminbi ($129.1 million), exceeding the average analyst estimate of 819.2 million renminbi.

Astra Space (ASTR) shares rallied over 18% after the commercial space launch operator completed its first commercial orbital launch for the US Space Force late Friday, deploying a test payload from the Kodiak Spaceport in Alaska to an inclination of 86 degrees at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

Vonage (VG) rose nearly 26% after the cloud communications company agreed to a $6.2 billion takeover offer from networking equipment company Ericsson (ERIC) of $21 per Vonage share, representing a 28% premium over Friday's close. Ericsson shares were 7% lower Monday afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRNC ASTR VG ERIC ZH

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular