Technology Sector Update for 11/22/2021: CRNC,ASTR,VG,ERIC,ZH

Technology stocks were little changed ahead of Monday's close, erasing earlier declines as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rose less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index remained 0.5% lower.

In company news, Cerence (CRNC) dropped almost 19% after the developer of AI-assistant software for the auto industry projected fiscal Q1 revenue of $91 million to $96 million, lagging the average analyst estimate of $102 million in a Capital IQ poll for the quarter ending Dec. 31. Cerence said it expects FY21 revenue of $400 million to $425 million, compared with the $441.5 million analyst mean.

To the upside, Zhihu (ZH) rose 4.6% after the Chinese content-sharing platform reported a 115% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to 823.5 million renminbi ($129.1 million), exceeding the average analyst estimate of 819.2 million renminbi.

Astra Space (ASTR) shares rallied over 18% after the commercial space launch operator completed its first commercial orbital launch for the US Space Force late Friday, deploying a test payload from the Kodiak Spaceport in Alaska to an inclination of 86 degrees at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

Vonage (VG) rose nearly 26% after the cloud communications company agreed to a $6.2 billion takeover offer from networking equipment company Ericsson (ERIC) of $21 per Vonage share, representing a 28% premium over Friday's close. Ericsson shares were 7% lower Monday afternoon.

